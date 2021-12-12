Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

WDC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

