Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 2,623 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. ShotSpotter accounts for approximately 1.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $986,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $676,666. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

SSTI stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.21 million, a PE ratio of -305.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

