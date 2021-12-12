Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $532,967.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $532,967.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.93 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

