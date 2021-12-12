Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 13,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 201.20%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

