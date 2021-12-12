Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,166,577 shares of company stock valued at $122,397,049. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.