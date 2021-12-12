Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 864,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,450,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,605,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $379.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.64. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $379.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

