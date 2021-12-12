Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture stock opened at $379.44 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

