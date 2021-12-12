HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 936 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $143.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

