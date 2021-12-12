Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,373 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Teradyne worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $159.76 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

