Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

