UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 1,376,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

