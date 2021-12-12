iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

IWV opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $216.95 and a 1-year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

