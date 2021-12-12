Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 27,832 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

