Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,197 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,893,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $30.49 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.