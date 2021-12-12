Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells $91,910.88 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PAYX opened at $124.25 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

