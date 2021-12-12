Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,442.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $149.33 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.