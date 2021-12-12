Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 62,782 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,782 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of DraftKings worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

