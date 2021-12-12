Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,584,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises 6.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $88,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.