Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after buying an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

