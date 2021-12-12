Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

