Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,815,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $332.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
