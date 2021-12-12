Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,815,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $332.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

