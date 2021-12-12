Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce $90.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.55 million and the lowest is $89.74 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $74.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $366.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

GBDC stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,777 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

