Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

