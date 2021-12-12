Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,354,623 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $36,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Electric by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

GE stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

