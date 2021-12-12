Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of COF stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

