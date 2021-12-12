Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 19.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of 20.37. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 17.02 and a 1 year high of 21.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

