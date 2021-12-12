Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

