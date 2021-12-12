Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $8.54.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.