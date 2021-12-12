Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Empire State Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 216.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 229,267 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

