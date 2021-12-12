Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce sales of $188.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $162.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $757.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

UFI stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Unifi has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $440.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $138,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $497,820. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unifi by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unifi by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Unifi by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

