Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $7,690,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.10.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

