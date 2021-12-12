Function X Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Function X has a market capitalization of $368.10 million and $1.79 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,180.56 or 0.98936984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00049215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.34 or 0.00767148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

