iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,062 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.51% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,167,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 143,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.79 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.