Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 280.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

