MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MetLife stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

