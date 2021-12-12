Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 300,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $201.85 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.71. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

