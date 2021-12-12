Great Elm Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Shares of GECC opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.92. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

