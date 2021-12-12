Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.81. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.