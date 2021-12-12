Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.81. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MCRI stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.68.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
