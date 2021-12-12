Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $27.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

