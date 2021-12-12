OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 595 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU opened at $677.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.92. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

