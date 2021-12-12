Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 28,685 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 808.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

