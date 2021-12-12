Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Shares of DE stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.82 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.