Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,850 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up about 1.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 121.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 129,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 87.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $84.95 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

