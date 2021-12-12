Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,016 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.77 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

