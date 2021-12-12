JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,887,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

