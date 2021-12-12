Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

SPYG stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

