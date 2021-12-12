Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $40.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

