Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 1.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

