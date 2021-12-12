Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

