OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,769.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,724.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

