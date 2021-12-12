22,055 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,400,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 695,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

